Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Movie Nights in the D has returned to Campus Martius Park

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 10:39 AM

click to enlarge CATALYST MEDIA FACTORY
  • Catalyst Media Factory

Free family-friendly movies have returned to downtown Detroit's Campus Martius Park. Movie Nights in the D is back for the month of August.

To accomodate social distancing, the movies will be split up into 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. showings. Guests are required to register online ahead of time and check in up to 30 minutes before showtime.



The films are:

Saturday, Aug. 8: Frozen II
Saturday, Aug. 15: Ocean’s 8
Saturday, Aug. 22: Ford vs. Ferrari
Saturday, Aug. 29: Back to the Future: 35th Anniversary

Concessions are available for purchase. Organizers are asking people to stay home if they feel sick and to wear masks and maintain six feet of distance between others. Hand sanitizer will also be provided.

Guests can register online here.

