Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 30, 2020

The Scene

If animatronic dinos are your kink, there's a drive-thru dinosaur safari coming to metro Detroit

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 9:42 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF JURASSIC QUEST
  • Courtesy of Jurassic Quest

For anyone not following the viral satirical Jurassic Park Updates account on Twitter, then lucky for you, you have no clue just how dangerously mismanaged the fictitious capitalist dino attraction really is.


Thankfully, there's a safer, more, uh, contained experience for anyone trying to get their dino fix where the organizers have absolutely not "programmed all the dinosaurs to have super jump" — and it's headed to metro Detroit for a limited run experience.



Jurassic Quest — which has sold-out in other cities — will invade DTE Energy Music Theatre Aug 7-16 and will feature 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, including a 50-foot-long Megalodon and an 80-foot-long Spinosaurus. The family-friendly drive-thru safari-style event takes visitors on an hour-long car ride through the age of dinosaurs and includes an optional audio tour that can be accessed through visitor's phones and car speakers.

The robotic creatures, which move and roar (and according to the press release, could potentially swipe at your vehicle with their tails if you're not careful) were created in collaboration with paleontologists to make sure the dinos look and act as they did back when they roamed the Earth. Oh, yeah, and there's friggin' baby dinosaurs that you can take photos with because, you know, life finds a way.

There won't be food available but visitors are invited to bring their own car snacks. However, folks can snag merch via the Dino Store, which will offer cashless and touchless purchases, with items delivered to your vehicle. Per the release, staff and “trainers” will be wearing masks and will employ sanitary measures throughout the dino-viewing experience.

Tickets are $49 per vehicle (standard car or SUV) or $80 for oversized vehicles that tote nine or more passengers. Tickets can be purchased via 313presents.com or jurassicquest.com.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. MOCAD fires executive director following toxic workplace allegations Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (July 29-Aug. 4) Read More

  3. Longtime Detroit activist Joe Michnuk dead at 61 Read More

  4. A new season of 'The Umbrella Academy,' and more things you can stream this week Read More

  5. Free Will Astrology (July 22-28) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit