2020 Kresge Arts in Detroit winners announced

click to enlarge Kresge Artist Fellows

Pictured left to right:

Top row: Naima Shamborguer, Vincent Chandler, Rafael Leafar, Melanie Manos, Amp Fiddler

Row 2: Chris Jakob, Debra J. White-Hunt, bree gant, Mike Khoury, Andrew Morton

Row 3: Kia ix Arriaga, Marcus Elliot, Ajara Alghali, Salakastar, Paige Wood

Bottom row: Michael Manson, Shawntai Brown, Joo Won Park, Karilú Alarcón Forshee, Brandon Walley

Kresge Arts in Detroit announced its 2020 fellows on Thursday, awarding 30 local artists a total of $550,000 in grants.The organization increased the number of awards from last year, raising the number of Kresge Artists Fellows from 18 to 20, and the Gilda Awards recipients from 2 to 10 — at a time when artists aren't able to make money due to the coronavirus."With artists in the midst of an unprecedented loss of employment, we're thrilled to provide more awards than ever," Christina deRoos, director of Kresge Arts in Detroit, said in a statement. "Given the no strings attached nature of the awards and the central role of artists throughout the city of Detroit, we know these resources will have a positive impact on far more than the 30 individuals receiving them."This year's category was Live Arts, Film, and Music. Twenty artists were named Kresge Artist Fellows, which comes with a $25,000 grant, while 10 artists received $5,000 Gilda Awards grants, named after the late Detroit artist and College for Creative Studies professor Gilda Snowden, who died in 2014 "Kresge's commitment to the arts — forged over more than a decade — is a commitment to the creative processes indispensable to healthy, vibrant, and hopeful communities," Kresge Foundation President and CEO Rip Rapson said in a statement. "And it is in times like these — full of uncertainty, pain, and injustice — that the arts play a unique role in provoking society to deeper reflection and arcing us to higher aspiration."Due to the coronavirus, this year's awards recipients will be celebrated in an online livestreamed event on Thursday, July 16. Sidewalk Detroit will also stream an online performance series called "Now: Future" featuring past winners of Kresge Artist Fellowships and Gilda Awards from July 24 to August 14.This year's cohort are:Ajara Alghali, DanceKia ix Arriaga, Interdisciplinary WorkShawntai Brown, PlaywritingKarilú Alarcón Forshee, Interdisciplinary WorkDebra J. White-Hunt, Dance and ChoreographyChris Jakob, Interdisciplinary WorkMelanie Manos, Performance ArtMichael Manson, Dance and ChoreographyAndrew Morton, Playwriting and Theatre DirectingSalakastar, Interdisciplinary WorkCelia Benvenutti, Dance and ChoreographyAj Sims, Dance and ChoreographyThank You So Much For Coming (Maddy Rager, Scott Crandall), Interdisciplinary WorkLis Chere Thomas, Performance ArtVincent Chandler, Music Composition and PerformanceMarcus Elliot, Music Composition and PerformanceAmp Fiddler, Music Compositionbree gant, Interdisciplinary WorkMike Khoury, Music Composition and PerformanceRafael Leafar, Music Composition and PerformanceJoo Won Park, Music Composition and PerformanceNaima Shamborguer, Music Composition and PerformanceBrandon Walley, Film DirectingPaige Wood, Screenwriting and Film DirectingIan Fink, Music Composition and PerformanceKarl Kingson, Screenwriting and Film DirectingEmily Rogers, Music Composition and PerformanceSummer Like The Season (Summer Krinsky),Music Composition and PerformanceTeddyBoy, Interdisciplinary WorkWe Are Culture Creators(Michael Reyes, Elizabeth Stone, XavierCuevas), Interdisciplinary WorkKresge Arts in Detroit has awarded 252 artists some $6 million over the past 13 years.