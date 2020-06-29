Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 29, 2020

The Scene

Jennifer Hudson is a goddamn vision as Aretha Franklin in the new 'Respect' teaser trailer

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube

During Sunday night's virtual BET Awards, performer Jennifer Hudson gave us a taste — or two — of what we can expect when her long-awaited Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, drops later this year.

Following her performance of Franklin's 1972 gospel-infused rendition of “Young, Gifted, and Black,” Hudson dazzled as Detroit's Queen of Soul in a newly released teaser trailer for the Liesl Tommy-directed film that chronicles Franklin's rise to fame.



The trailer opens with a glittery and gold Hudson belting Franklin's iconic anthem, “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” before revealing glimpses of career setbacks, triumphs, legendary performances, and the hits that made Franklin an untouchable musical force.

“Call me Miss Franklin,” she instructs condescending record producer Jerry Wexler, played by comedian Marc Maron, when asked if she is capable of talking and singing.

The star-studded film, which was pushed from August to a limited release on Christmas Day followed by a wide release on Jan. 15 due to coronavirus, also features Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Tate Donovan, Tituss Burgess, and 11-year-old up-and-comer Sky Dakota Turner, who plays Franklin as a child. 
Franklin had been involved with the film's production up until 2018 when she died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

You can watch the teaser trailer below.


We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dearborn's Ford-Wyoming Drive-in destroyed box office expectations over the weekend Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (June 24-30) Read More

  3. Detroit Institute of Arts among these cultural institutions to reopen next month Read More

  4. Detroit writer's memoir 'The World According to Fannie Davis' to be adapted for feature film Read More

  5. Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ offers a tour de force of Black and cinematic history Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation