Detroit's Motown Museum will lift photo and video restrictions when it reopens next month

click to enlarge James R. Martin / Shutterstock.com

Let the dancing in the street commence!The Motown Museum announced it will reopen on Wednesday, July 15 after being closed since March 13 due to coronavirus. When it reopens, everyone will receive the “VIP tour experience,” according to the museum's site Those looking to visit hitmaker Berry Gordy's legendary Motown headquarters-turned-time capsule at 2648 W. Grand Blvd., which is home to Motown artifacts, photographs, and other memorabilia, will notice some changes.Face coverings will be mandatory for all visitors, as will touchless temperature checks upon entry. Guests will also be asked to complete a brief health questionnaire and social distancing will be enforced by floor markers between exhibits. Like many establishments reopening amid the pandemic, the Motown Museum will limit capacity, allowing just 10 people per tour group. Previously, groups of 30 were allowed.Though there will be added restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, one long-standing policy is being lifted. For the first time in the museum's 35 years, visitors will be allowed to photograph and capture video of anything within the museum.The reopening will debut “Capturing A Culture Change: Motown Through the Lens of Jim Hendin,” a photography exhibit featuring the work of Motown's house photographer, who documented the movers and shakers of Hitsville U.S.A., including portraits of Marvin Gaye, and the image featured on the cover of his 1971 album,. Gaye's seminal recording is the centerpiece of the new exhibit, which explores the importance of visual storytelling and the parallels between the music and what was happening culturally in the world, including Detroit.Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance , though select walk-up tickets may be made available.The museum has reduced days of operation to ensure proper sanitation and will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.