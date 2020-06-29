Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 29, 2020

Detroit's Motown Museum will lift photo and video restrictions when it reopens next month

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge JAMES R. MARTIN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • James R. Martin / Shutterstock.com

Let the dancing in the street commence!

The Motown Museum announced it will reopen on Wednesday, July 15 after being closed since March 13 due to coronavirus. When it reopens, everyone will receive the “VIP tour experience,” according to the museum's site.



Those looking to visit hitmaker Berry Gordy's legendary Motown headquarters-turned-time capsule at 2648 W. Grand Blvd., which is home to Motown artifacts, photographs, and other memorabilia, will notice some changes.

Face coverings will be mandatory for all visitors, as will touchless temperature checks upon entry. Guests will also be asked to complete a brief health questionnaire and social distancing will be enforced by floor markers between exhibits. Like many establishments reopening amid the pandemic, the Motown Museum will limit capacity, allowing just 10 people per tour group. Previously, groups of 30 were allowed.

Though there will be added restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, one long-standing policy is being lifted. For the first time in the museum's 35 years, visitors will be allowed to photograph and capture video of anything within the museum.

The reopening will debut “Capturing A Culture Change: Motown Through the Lens of Jim Hendin,” a photography exhibit featuring the work of Motown's house photographer, who documented the movers and shakers of Hitsville U.S.A., including portraits of Marvin Gaye, and the image featured on the cover of his 1971 album, What's Going On. Gaye's seminal recording is the centerpiece of the new exhibit, which explores the importance of visual storytelling and the parallels between the music and what was happening culturally in the world, including Detroit.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, though select walk-up tickets may be made available.

The museum has reduced days of operation to ensure proper sanitation and will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dearborn's Ford-Wyoming Drive-in destroyed box office expectations over the weekend Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (June 24-30) Read More

  3. Detroit Institute of Arts among these cultural institutions to reopen next month Read More

  4. Detroit writer's memoir 'The World According to Fannie Davis' to be adapted for feature film Read More

  5. Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ offers a tour de force of Black and cinematic history Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation