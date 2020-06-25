Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

The Scene

Thursday, June 25, 2020

The Scene

Detroit Institute of Arts among these cultural institutions to reopen next month

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF DIA
  • Courtesy of DIA

The last three months have felt a lot like Henry Fuseli's “The Nightmare,” but Thursday's announcement that Detroit's cultural institutions will be reopening next month, including the Detroit Institute of Arts, has strong “The Wedding Dance” vibes (minus the erect codpieces).

After months of being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 crisis, several destinations within Detroit's cultural district will reopen starting on July 10, with new hours, advanced sanitation efforts, and social distancing guidelines. However, admission to the DIA's opening weekend will be exclusively open to museum members and residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties. The museum will open to the general public on July 15.



“While we are looking forward to re-opening our doors, especially for our tri-county visitors, the health and well-being of our visitors and staff is of the utmost importance,” DIA Director Salvador Salort-Pons said in a press release. “The new operating hours and safety procedures we have put in place are aimed to ensure visitors feel comfortable and are able to enjoy their return to our galleries.”

Institutions have spent the past two months devising a reopening plan together along with the National Sanitation Foundation International. The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit will reopen on July 2. The Carr Center, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit Historical Museum, Detroit Institute of Arts, Hellenic Museum of Michigan, Michigan Science Center, and The Scarab Club are all set to reopen on July 10. Meanwhile, the Detroit Public Library, and the International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit will reopen at a later date.

Though it's advised to check each institution's website for specific instructions as to how to safely visit and what you can expect, all institutions require that visitors age 3 and older, as well as museum staff, must wear masks while indoors.

As for the DIA, tickets will be timed to reduce crowd capacity, and all visitors and staff will have their temperatures taken with a touchless thermal imaging camera. The Kresge court and Café DIA will remain closed, and all museum programming, as well as field trips and group tours, are discontinued.

The DIA will now be closed on both Mondays and Tuesdays and will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

To reserve tickets or to learn more about the DIA's reopening, visit dia.org.

