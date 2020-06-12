Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 12, 2020

The Scene

Detroit art collective teams up for virtual variety hour to benefit Black-led organizations

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 9:55 AM

Portrait of Nina Pop. - ARMAGEDDON BEACH PARTY.
  • Armageddon Beach Party.
  • Portrait of Nina Pop.

The married couple and creative duo behind Woodbridge's Armageddon Beach Party Store & Lounge, Elena Smyth and Aubrey Smyth (aka Kozma and Motu, aka Detroit’s “ambassadors of psychedelia”) have teamed up with with a digital nightclub and Haus of Moneje, a queer-Black-run production house to produce a virtual benefit that to emphasize the importance of “All Black Lives Matter.”

Friday night's Queer Pride for Black Lives: A Virtual Variety Benefit Show will feature an evening of streamed drag performances to benefit Black-led organizations, like Foundation of Black Heritage and Culture, I Am Human Foundation, Black Visions Collective, and two organizations created to honor slain members of the Black trans community, The Nina Pop Mental Health Recovery Fund, and The Tony McDade Mental Health Recovery Fund.



Per a press release, Queer Pride for Black Lives “aims to continue the work of those before us, by providing a platform to spread awareness of and advocate for the fundamentally important Black Lives movement.”

The virtual event will host performances by some drag elite, including, Eva Angelica Stratton, Freddy Prinze, Commander Sins, and the Reigning Gay Male Entertainer of the year, Teddy Michael.

Hosted by Full Tilt Social Club, a digital nightclub that offers party programming via Zoom and Twitch, the event will offer two shows, one at 8 p.m. and another at 10 p.m. Tickets, which can be purchased via Full Tilt Social Club, are a suggested donation of $10-$15 or pay what you can, though the release says nobody will be turned away.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jobbie Nooner 2020 doesn't give a friggin' heck about coronavirus Read More

  2. A Detroit art promoter and a Romanian engineer collaborated to make the haunting WWII doc 'Terezin: The Fortress of Lies' Read More

  3. Detroit musician creates sharing table in New Center as a response to grief and disruption Read More

  4. Free Will Astrology (June 10-16) Read More

  5. The DIA is now selling a face mask depicting 'The Scream,' which just about sums up how we feel these days Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 10, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation