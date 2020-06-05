Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 5, 2020

The Scene

Detroit cinemas launch free documentary series with films centered on race and the Black experience

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge Toni Morrison at work. - TIMOTHY GREENFIELD-SANDERS
  • Timothy Greenfield-Sanders
  • Toni Morrison at work.

While there is plenty of available programming on paid streaming services relating to the history of race in America, local Detroit cinemas are screening three acclaimed documentaries to add to your watch list for free.

Both the Detroit Film Theatre and indie movie house Cinema Detroit will screen three documentaries, one each Sunday for three weeks for free, thanks to a partnership with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, O Cinema, and Magnolia Pictures, which will offer the series across eight cities.



The first of three films scheduled to stream Sunday, June 7 is 2016's I Am Not Your Negro. The Raoul Peck-directed documentary pairs an unfinished manuscript by James Baldwin with narration by Samual L. Jackson to explore the history of racism in America.

On June 14, the series continues with Whose Streets?, a film about the origins of the Black Lives Matter movement, born from outrage that left the community of Ferguson, Missouri, reeling when 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by police in 2014.

The series concludes with an intimate portrait of Beloved writer Toni Morrison. Directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am explores the evolution of the prophetic iconoclast, novelist, and first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, who died in 2019.

Each film requires viewers to register ahead of time. Each Sunday at 1 p.m., a screening link and password will be sent out, which will allow viewers to watch the film within 24 hours. As part of its “virtual cinema” programming, Cinema Detroit, which has been closed since mid-March, will also offer the documentaries for purchase in an effort to support the Midtown theater during its closure.

To register for each film, visit magnoliapictures.com/knightfoundationseries.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan-made indie horror film a hit thanks to drive-in theaters Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (June 3-9) Read More

  3. Ford-Wyoming Drive-In to reopen this week because we need something to believe in Read More

  4. Detroit artist to begin Malice Green mural after exceeding crowdfunding goal: 'He was a symbol of a piece of justice' Read More

  5. Dark comedy with a ‘Punch’ Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation