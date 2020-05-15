The DIA is now selling a face mask depicting 'The Scream,' which just about sums up how we feel these days

click to enlarge
"Exit through the gift shop" has a new meaning with this slightly apocalyptic face mask on sale from the Detroit Institute of Arts.
The museum announced on Friday a new line of fine art-themed face masks for art aficionados who want to comply with coronavirus prevention guidelines in style. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people wear a face mask to stop the spread of the virus. Michigan requires people wear face masks
in public indoor spaces.
This little number features a reproduction of a lithograph print of Norwegian Expressionist artist Edvard Munch's 1983 painting "Der Schrei der Natur," more commonly known as "The Scream." The museum is also selling masks with Katsushika Hokusai's "Great Wave,"
Piet Mondrian's famous De Stijl
design, Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Night,"
and of course, Diego Rivera's Detroit murals
. But "The Scream"
is probably the one that best represents how many of us feel these days.
The face masks go for $24.94. Though the museum is closed due to the coronavirus, the masks ship directly from the DIA's textile studio partner.
