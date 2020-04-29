The Kentucky Derby is going digital due to the coronavirus

click to enlarge
-
Cheryl Ann Quigley, Shutterstock
This year’s Kentucky Derby has been postponed until September due to the coronavirus, but Woodward Reserve and Churchill Downs have announced a series of digital events on Saturday, May 2, the original date of the race.
Throughout the day, the Kentucky Derby Museum will offer interactive virtual tours and Derby-inspired recipes on the Kentucky Derby's official social media channels on Facebook
, Twitter
, and Instagram
. Woodford Reserve’s Master Distiller Chris Morris will demonstrate how to make the perfect Mint Julep, while Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall will share mocktail recipe. At 3 p.m., they’ll host a toast on Woodford Reserve's YouTube channel. Then, from 3-6 p.m., NBC will re-air the 2015 Kentucky Derby.
“The Kentucky Derby is not just a horse race — it’s tradition, pageantry and history — and it brings people together from across the globe for the Greatest Two Minutes in Sports,” Morris says in a statement. “Now more than ever, it is important to preserve that history and keep the tradition alive.”
The day’s festivities also include a “virtual horse race.” Starting on April 30, fans can choose their favorite horse to win the virtual race on kentuckyderby.com and make a donation for COVID-19 aid efforts. Churchill Downs will match up to $1 million dollars of donations for a potential donation of $2 million.
In the meantime, you can find a recipe for a “Woodford Spire” here
, and a mint julep mocktail here
.
We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.