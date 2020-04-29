Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

The Kentucky Derby is going digital due to the coronavirus

Posted By on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 5:17 PM

This year’s Kentucky Derby has been postponed until September due to the coronavirus, but Woodward Reserve and Churchill Downs have announced a series of digital events on Saturday, May 2, the original date of the race.

Throughout the day, the Kentucky Derby Museum will offer interactive virtual tours and Derby-inspired recipes on the Kentucky Derby's official social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Woodford Reserve’s Master Distiller Chris Morris will demonstrate how to make the perfect Mint Julep, while Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall will share mocktail recipe. At 3 p.m., they’ll host a toast on Woodford Reserve's YouTube channel. Then, from 3-6 p.m., NBC will re-air the 2015 Kentucky Derby.

“The Kentucky Derby is not just a horse race — it’s tradition, pageantry and history — and it brings people together from across the globe for the Greatest Two Minutes in Sports,” Morris says in a statement. “Now more than ever, it is important to preserve that history and keep the tradition alive.”

The day’s festivities also include a “virtual horse race.” Starting on April 30, fans can choose their favorite horse to win the virtual race on kentuckyderby.com and make a donation for COVID-19 aid efforts. Churchill Downs will match up to $1 million dollars of donations for a potential donation of $2 million.



In the meantime, you can find a recipe for a “Woodford Spire” here, and a mint julep mocktail here.

