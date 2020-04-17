Detroit's 2020 'Hair Wars' has been canceled due to the coronavirus

All you hair stylists, put down your curling irons
All you car lovers, turn off your engines
All you dj’s, unplug your turntables,
And all you fashion-forward people, put your outfits (way) back in the closet
The May 17, 2020 Hair Wars –
“Hair Stars & Hot Cars”
has been ‘officially’ cancelled – because of you know what.
When they postponed the NBA season, we knew we were in trouble.
Strap your wigs on tight, with all your might
Because that damn Coronavirus is in our site
So all you hair stylists – and barbers, too
This thing is much stronger than the flu
And it’s true – it’s NOT Corona the brew
But it’s something that can actually kill you
And the United States doesn’t seem to have a clue
as to what to do about this out of control virus
that’s destroying the metropolis
Excuse me, Miss, but are you infected with the virus?
“Oh, just because I’m sneezing and not looking pleasing,
doesn’t mean I’m diseasing”
Well maam, you should put a mask over your face,
while walking all over this place in disgrace –
Bye Felicia, I’m headed to outta space
Well on earth, this horrible infection
is going to affect the U.S. election
So we need a leader who can take a stand
and command an upper hand
to preserve our precious land
before those virus strands expand
So stylists and barbers, prepare yourself as a nation,
Through all this frustration and aggravation,
we need an explanation to save the next generation.
Be safe out there –
And say a prayer for your hair
