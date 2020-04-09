Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Gov. Whitmer deems Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy 'essential' workers, warns of possible austerity

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her dog, Kevin, a dog with a human name, issued a PSA to Michigan's children assuring them that though the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the economy, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are not subject to her executive order calling on all non-essential businesses to close.

"We heard there were kids in Michigan who had a few concerns, so I wanted to let you know that I spoke with the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy to let them know that they are essential workers and they can keep doing their jobs even though the rest of us are staying home," Whitmer said.

Whitmer (and Kevin) assured that the folkloric figures are "following all the procedures we gave them to make sure they can stay safe and healthy," raising questions as to where one would even acquire miniature latex gloves, and who is paying for them.

However, Whitmer and Kevin warned that the pandemic could result in possible Easter- and Tooth Fairy-related austerity measures, and that children should just roll with it.



"Now, they did let us know there was an increase in demand for the goodies that they leave behind for you all, so they may need to make some substitutions for this year's treats," she said. "But they are excited to visit you and simply ask that you be sure to listen to your parents. Make sure you wash your hands so that you can stay happy and stay healthy."

You can watch the PSA below.


