The coronavirus has cost Michigan's art scene more than $850,000 so far, according to survey

The financial impact of the coronavirus for Michigan's arts community is at least $858,763 to date.
That's according to the latest results of Americans for the Arts' ongoing survey
of artists and arts organizations. So far, 125 organizations have responded to the survey.
The survey found that 95% of respondents canceled events, resulting in a financial loss of $825,769, with an average of $6,606 per organization. The impact has also resulted in $32,994 in unanticipated expenses, and an average loss of $4,713 per organization.
The respondents were also asked to rank the severity of the financial impact of the coronavirus for their organization from 1 (not severe) to 5 (extremely severe): 21% ranked 3, 36% ranked 4, and 33% ranked 5.
The survey estimates the organizations saw a decrease in attendance of 13,933 people, with a decrease in revenue from admissions of $19,416.
Of the respondents, 86% say they canceled events, 77% say they canceled meetings and conferences, 48% canceled donor events and fundraisers, 39% tapped into financial reserves, 29% reduced creative workforce, 24% reduced salaries and payroll, and 18% reduced staff.
Meanwhile, 55% of the organizations said they increased their online presence turning to livestreaming
.
You can see the full results of the survey, or participate if you're an arts organization, here
.
