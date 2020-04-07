Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

The Scene

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Our annual glossy City Guide is out now

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

click to enlarge METRO TIMES
  • Metro Times
City Guide, one of Metro Times' annual glossy publications, has hit the streets.

Usually, our supplemental publications are available in many of the places where Metro Times can be found. Of course, the coronavirus has caused many of these businesses to temporarily close due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the virus.

You can flip through a digital version here. While we sort out the distribution, you can still view the issue online. Inside, you'll find stories about some of metro Detroit's stunning transformations, how to meet people IRL (boy, after two weeks in quarantine, we sure do miss that), tried-and-true restaurants, where you can buy legal recreational weed, and more.

