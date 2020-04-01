Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

The Scene

Roll the credits: AMC Star Southfield has closed permanently

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 3:50 PM

click to enlarge RIP, AMC Star Southfield. - SCREEN GRAB/GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screen grab/Google Maps
  • RIP, AMC Star Southfield.

It's the end of an era for some metro Detroiters as the final act has come for a local cultural icon.

A sign taped to the doors of the AMC Star Southfield at 12 Mile and Northwestern Highway reveals that the multiplex has permanently closed.

“Theatre closed. AMC Southfield 20 has permanently closed,” the sign reads in a photo posted by The Detroit News Wednesday.



Erected in 1997 for a whopping $40 million, the theater was considered one of the flagship locations of the Star Theater chain, which rebranded as AMC in 2018.

The news comes to a shock to some, many of whom are reflecting on childhood memories spent at AMC Star Southfield, and others look back on first jobs and first dates. Some visitors, while sad to see the theater shutter, are less surprised, citing its need for updating and its declining state over recent years

“Wow! I know it’s not necessarily a surprise for those of us from the area, but AMC Southfield remained one of the more convenient theater options for several years,” one user wrote. “Sad to see it go.”


On March 17, AMC Theaters announced their decision to temporarily close all of its theaters to comply with CDC guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the announcement, the closure is expected to last 6-12 weeks.

“The summer has always been one of the biggest movie seasons of the year, the summer and Christmas,” AMC Theatre CEO Adam Aron told CNBC earlier this week. “I would love to think that America will be enjoying summer movie season again.”

The announcement of AMC's chain-wide closures coincided with the news that AMC Fairlane 21 in Dearborn was the first coronavirus exposure site in Wayne County.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Motor City Comic Con is the latest event to postpone due to the coronavirus crisis Read More

  2. Local meme lord imagines 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic as 1978 Detroit Tiger Read More

  3. Horoscopes (April 1-7) Read More

  4. Metro Detroit native Kristen Bell to host Nickelodeon town hall to help kids cope with coronavirus Read More

  5. Here's what our astrologist says about the coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 1, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit