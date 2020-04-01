Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

The Scene

Local meme lord imagines 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic as 1978 Detroit Tiger

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge If 2020 had an MVP, Joe Exotic would be it. - COURTESY OF ANDREW KOZINSKI/@PFMEMESCHINABISTRO
  • Courtesy of Andrew Kozinski/@pfmemeschinabistro
  • If 2020 had an MVP, Joe Exotic would be it.

Just as cities and states all across the country instructed residents to self-quarantine to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus, the Netflix gods did us a fucking solid.

They gave us Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, an all-access pass to a world within a world within a fever dream within a precautionary tale. You know how in Men in Black there's an entire galaxy is contained inside that little cat collar? The same can be said for each and every one of enigmatic Tiger King star Joe Exotic's many piercing holes — and we, the scared and shut-in masses, have been sucked in.

Detroit should be recovering from epic Tigers opening day hangovers. Instead, we're pulling our hair out over the ever-crashing, over-taxed unemployment website, and wondering when we will experience the spontaneity of human touch, and, of course, the thrill of a baseball game, no matter how bad the team might be.



Amid this bleak backdrop, local meme lord Andrew Kozinski, who runs the Instagram account @pfmemeschinabistro, gave Detroit the MVP (that's "most vindictive prisoner," for you cool cats and kittens) it so desperately needs now: Joe Exotic, the undisputed tiger king, whom he imposed on a 1978 Detroit Tigers baseball card.


“I was the guy behind all the Golden Butthole stuff,” Kozinski says over Instagram message. The Golden Butthole, of course, was the nickname given to the city of Sterling Heights' $300,000 monument erected along Hall Road last year that, yeah, kind of looks like a butthole.

Kozinski says he loved the Netflix series and because of opening day, the idea just clicked. “Plus,” he says, “his mullet hair makes for a great baseball card.”

To catch the, like, six people who haven't treated themselves to the escapist journey that is Tiger King up to speed, here you go: Joe Exotic was the eccentric owner of the Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. Exotic is described by Tiger King's other prominently featured pony-tailed personality and rival exotic animal owner/trainer Doc Antle as a “completely insane, gay, gun-toting, drug-addict fanatic.”

Exotic ran for President in 2016 and again for Governor in 2018. Oh, and he's currently serving a 22-year sentence for illegal exotic animal trade (he was charged with selling a lion cub just two weeks after it was born) as well as for killing five tigers to make room. He's also jailed for his failed murder to hire plot aimed at yet another tiger owner and advocate, Carole Baskins, with whom he has maintained a vicious feud with for years. Flower-crown wearing Baskins is also alleged to have fed her estranged never-to-be-found ex-husband to her tigers, another plot twist which served as the inspiration for Joe Exotic's music video, “Here Kitty, Kitty” because, oh yeah, he also makes country music videos.

“I'm a senior art director by title,” Kozinski says. “So I am always creating fun content to make people laugh [especially] during this uncertain time.”

Thank you for your service, Andrew.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Motor City Comic Con is the latest event to postpone due to the coronavirus crisis Read More

  2. Metro Detroit native Kristen Bell to host Nickelodeon town hall to help kids cope with coronavirus Read More

  3. Horoscopes (April 1-7) Read More

  4. Here's what our astrologist says about the coronavirus Read More

  5. It's the end of the world as we know it and I have Netflix (and other streaming services) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 1, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit