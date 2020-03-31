Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Motor City Comic Con is the latest event to postpone due to the coronavirus crisis

Posted By on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge JOSH JUSTICE
  • Josh Justice

Dim the Bat-Signal, hang your invisibility cloaks, and deactivate your lightsabers. Another high-profile metro Detroit event has been extinguished in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, something that gives us major Stephen King's The Stand vibes.

Motor City Comic Con announced Monday that it would be postponing its 31st iteration, which was set to take place at Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace May 15-17.

“Superheroes never lose the fight. We observe, adapt, persevere and overcome. Motor City Comic Con 2020 will be postponed for a later date and we will prevail,” a statement from event organizers reads. “Until then, protect yourselves and your loved ones. Follow the government social distancing and shut-in guidelines so we can kick COVID’s ass and get back to our beloved #conlife.”



Each year, Motor City Comic Con welcomes more than 70,000 guests, many of whom come in costume and, for some, in character. The event hosts a massive vendor marketplace, as well as cosplay contests, gaming rooms, panels, Q&As, and celebrity meet and greet opportunities.

24 actor Kiefer Sutherland, Creed Bratton from The Office, M*A*S*H stars Jamie Farr and Loretta Swit, Saved By The Bell's Mario Lopez, late '90s crushes Rachel Leigh Cook and Freddie Prize Jr., Meatloaf, and Detroit's own demon rocker Alice Cooper were among the celebrity guests expected to make an appearance this year.

The event will respawn at a later date, which has yet to be announced. Those who pre-purchased tickets and celebrity photo op and autograph packages will receive a full refund within 7-10 business days. Artists and vendors, too, will receive refunds and will also be given first dibs on buying their spot back for the new set of dates before opening it up to other interested vendors.

For more information on the event, visit motorcitycomiccon.com.

