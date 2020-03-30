Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Monday, March 30, 2020

Metro Detroit native Kristen Bell to host Nickelodeon town hall to help kids cope with coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 12:25 PM

  • Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Actress Kristen Bell is opening the door for kids who may be confused or concerned about the coronavirus epidemic and the many changes to their day to day lives as a result of COVID-19.

The Huntington Woods native and Frozen star will host "#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall," which will air at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 3o across all of Nickelodeon platforms, including  TeenNick, Nicktoons, and the network's YouTube channels.

“It’s so important to remember that we are all in this together, and our kids and loved ones need outlets to help them process and understand what’s going on and, most importantly, to still feel connected,” Bell told Entertainment Weekly. “I hope kids and families come away from this special feeling a little more comfortable and that they enjoy some much-needed moments of humor during this difficult time.”




The hour-long special will address COVID-19-related questions, including those that pertain to social distancing, as well as concerns from kids who feel a bit lost in the shuffle since the virus upended daily life. Medical experts like California's Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy will weigh in, too, providing tips and information that will help children and teens navigate the crisis — most of whom are no longer attending classes due to nationwide school closures in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.


Michigan students are among those who have been forced home, uncertain of when they will return to classes this year, if at all. On March 12, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all K-12 schools close, posing a potential reopening date of April 6. However, once Whitmer issued an executive stay-at-home order for Michigan residents, that date was moved to April 14. During a radio interview last week, the governor said it was “unlikely” that schools would resume this year.

The #KidsTogether event will, of course, have a fun Nick spin. The special will welcome a performance by Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys and a “Distance Dance” demonstration by TikTok star Charli D'Amelio to show kids how to practice social distancing while staying physically active. Also making an appearance are Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson, who will reunite with his former orange soda-loving Nickelodeon co-star, Kel Mitchell, as well as singer Ciara Wilson and her husband, Russell, and Bell's Frozen co-star, Josh Gad.

Bell, 39, has two children with husband, actor, and host of the Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard. Last week, Bell and Shepard announced they would waive rent for the tenants of their Los Angeles properties amid the coronavirus crisis, calling it a “no-brainer.



