Wednesday, March 25, 2020

The 2020 Freep Film Festival postponed until December due to the coronavirus

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 4:49 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

The 7th annual Freep Film Festival, which was originally scheduled for April 22-26, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers says the festival will now fall the first week of December, though an exact date is to be announced.

“We need to keep the safety of our attendees, filmmakers, partners and staff as our No. 1 concern. Hosting a festival just isn’t feasible in these circumstances,” executive director Steve Byrne said in a statement. “Of course, we’re disappointed. But we are determined to move forward by producing a great event at the end of 2020.”



"But wait," you're probably asking. "What about the special screening of Grosse Pointe Blank with special guest John Cusack?" A great question. The Freep Film Fest organizers say that event has now been moved to Dec. 5 at the same venue, the Masonic Cathedral Theatre. Existing tickets will be honored at the new date.

Another highlight of the festival was an opening night world premiere screening of America You Kill Me about Detroit LGBTQ activist Jeffrey Montgomery on April 22 at the Fillmore Detroit. While that particular screening is canceled, an opening night screening is still planned, with the new venue and date to be announced.

All your FFF questions can be answered at the FFF's FAQ.

Previous iterations of the Freep Film have drawn more than 12,000 people annually to film screenings, discussions, and other auxiliary events.

Tags: , , , ,

