Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The Scene

The 58th annual Ann Arbor Film Fest will stream all of its films and panels for free

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge 'Why Can't I Be Me, Around You?' - SCREENGRAB / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab / YouTube
  • 'Why Can't I Be Me, Around You?'

Who needs film when you have real life?

We’re living in the dire days of cinematically apocalyptic scenes of emptied store shelves, ordinary people wearing medical masks, abandoned public spaces. Well, OK. Maybe we need independent cinema more than ever, which is why the 58th annual Ann Arbor Film Fest is making this whole self-quarantine thing a lot less miserable by livestreaming the entirety of the festival's programming for free.

The festival, which was expected to take place at Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater March 24-29, will now make all of its short and feature films available online through Vimeo — including its juried films in competition, which include experimental, documentary, narrative, and animated films from all over the world. Rather than making everything available at once, however, the AAFF's livestream follows the event's original screening schedule in an attempt to preserve the essence of the festival setting. The moderated Q&A's and filmmaker panels which were scheduled to take place will also be streamed.



“We did explore options of canceling the festival entirely and rescheduling. We just don't have the resources available to both hold the 58th AAFF while planning for next year's 59th AAFF at the same time,” festival director, Leslie Raymond shared in a statement. “Even though we are 58 years old, we are a tiny organization with a team of three full-time employees, a festival assistant, and a crew of interns. Once we tie up loose ends after the festival week concludes, it does take us the whole year to put the next festival together.”

The festival jurors will still review those films in competition to fulfill their commitment in offering more than $22,000 in awards to filmmakers. This process, too, will undergo some changes. According to the announcement, jurors will be sent a hard drive with the programs arranged as they would have been structured in the theater setting.

For a detailed streaming schedule, visit aafilmfest.org.


We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Comedians Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson donate to Hamtramck's community theatre Planet Ant due to coronavirus closure Read More

  2. Here's what our astrologist says about the coronavirus Read More

  3. Some words of wisdom from Detroit's Celebrity Car Wash to help you weather the coronavirus Read More

  4. From 'Outbreak' to 'Contagion,' virus-themed movies trend on streaming channels Read More

  5. R.I.P., Lottie the Body, the Detroit burlesque bombshell who danced across racial lines Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...