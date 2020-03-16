Comedians Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson donate to Hamtramck's community theatre Planet Ant due to coronavirus closure

View this post on Instagram

🖤 This is a long one, but we have to share: This weekend was supposed to be monumental for Planet Ant. After months of hard work and a grant from Michigan Humanities, we were ready to open our biggest production to date. We made some upgrades to the hall, ran ads on WDET, purchased a billboard on the side of I-75 and were keyed up to perform an updated and enhanced version of The Detroit Musical. We were so excited to welcome our community into the Hall to show them all the work we had done and THEN COVID-19 happened. Glamway and Is It Okay To Say This didn't get to have their closing weekend. The Independent Comedy Club didn't get to continue its takeover of the Detroit standup scene and our musical did not get to open. It was heartbreaking to see our stage go dark but we knew that it was the right thing to do. What we didn't know was how supportive our community would be. We have been blown away by the support that we have seen over the last 24 hours. We have had donations coming in every few hours, some big and some small but every one just as important as the next. Then, we got a call from an old friend named Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave, Detroiters, SNL). He wanted to check in on his old stomping grounds and see if there was anything he could do. We were thrilled that he cared and reached out, that was more than enough to make our day. Then, we checked our email. Let's just say, this Detroiter puts his money where his heart is. We cannot thank him enough for this gesture. The moral of this story is, it is very dark right now, but there is always some light as long as we stick together, support each other and believe in better days. 💞 🌏🐜