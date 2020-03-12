Detroit's Marche du Nain Rouge Parade canceled due to coronavirus concerns

click to enlarge
Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge parade draws thousands.
Detroit's Marche du Nain Rouge parade has been canceled.
The annual parade, which was set for Sunday, March 22, was called off due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.
"We are very sad to report that this year's Marche du Nain Rouge has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus following recent public announcements from the World Health Organization, Governor, and Mayor," the parade organizers wrote on Facebook.
A tradition since 2010, the parade celebrates the mischievous folkloric Nain Rouge, or "Red Dwarf," a trickster said to have cursed Detroit
in the time of Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac.
The announcement follows other cancellations of large events, including this weekend's Saint Patrick's Day parade
in Corktown. On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recommended events of 100 or more people be canceled or postponed
to slow the spread of the pandemic.
Michigan confirmed two cases of coronavirus, one in Oakland County and one in Wayne County. Both have been quarantined. In Detroit, officials announced it would restore water to households behind on bills
so people can wash their hands and help prevent the spread of the virus.
The virus has killed more than 4,200 worldwide, including 37 in the U.S.
