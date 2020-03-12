Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Dance Theatre of Harlem to perform the music of Stevie Wonder at Detroit Opera House

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 2:03 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHIGAN OPERA THEATRE
  • Photo courtesy of Michigan Opera Theatre

Update: This event has been canceled/postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The Dance Theatre of Harlem’s premiere at the Detroit Opera House will be performed to the music of Motown’s own Stevie Wonder.

The piece, entitled “Higher Ground,” features new work from DTH’s resident choreographer Robert Garland. The work “explores political parallels between the 1970s and today,” according to a press release.



It is part of the dance company’s 50th anniversary program taking place March 14-15 at the Detroit Opera House. Other shows included in the anniversary program are “Passage,” “Odalisques” and “Balamouk.” “Passage,” a ballet, reflects the first arrival of enslaved Africans, as well as “the fortitude of the human spirit and an enduring will to prevail,” according to the release.

“As a Dance Theatre of Harlem alumnus who has worked very closely with their founder Arthur Mitchell, it is a deeply personal honor to present this groundbreaking company during their 50th anniversary,” Jon Teeuwissen, MOT artistic adviser for dance, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to share this world premiere with our audiences.”

The show takes place on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 15, at 2:30 p.m.. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased via michiganopera.org, by calling 313-237-7464, or in person at the Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit.

