Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants announces grand opening in Troy next week

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 3:41 PM

click to enlarge PHOTOS COURTESY OF COOPER'S HAWK
  • Photos courtesy of Cooper's Hawk

Cooper’s Hawk is an award-winning winery, restaurant, artisan market, and Napa-style tasting room concept, based out of the suburbs of Chicago. A lifestyle brand centered around food and wine, Troy is the third Cooper’s Hawk location in Michigan, and the 43rd overall for the stand-out restaurant group.

The design of the sprawling 12,341-square-foot restaurant was inspired by California wine country, with inviting neutral tones, exposed wood, and Napa-inspired artwork and design pieces.

The interior boasts a large wine tasting area, full bar, expansive dining room and two private dining spaces for corporate and leisure events. An outdoor dining space will be opening in early summer. The Troy location can seat up to 339 guests, with 48 at the bar and 56 seats in the forthcoming patio.



The Troy culinary team is led by Patrick Price, who works closely with executive chef Matt McMillin to ensure the utmost in quality and presentation, while redefining the modern casual dining experience. The contemporary American menu is infused with international flavors, and each dish on the menu is listed with a bin number, guiding guests to their selection’s perfect wine pairing.

The menu also includes a gluten free selection, as well as a kids’ menu, carryout, and catering.

Below are examples of dishes with their corresponding wine pairings:

—Mexican Drunken Shrimp Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp, Tequila Lime Butter Sauce, Fresh Guacamole Pairing: BIN 50 Scerletto

—Asian Pork Belly Tostadas Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Radish, Sweet Chili BBQ Sauce Paring: BIN 94 Cab Zin

—Soy Ginger Steak Wasabi-Buttered Mashed, Oven-Roasted Vegetables Pairing: BIN 89 Cooper’s Hawk Lux Cabernet Sauvignon

Since its inception in 2005, Cooper’s Hawk has received over 500 wine awards, importing grapes from the best vineyards across the globe and producing over 40 varietals. Crafted to please a range of palates, Cooper’s Hawk wines include selections that are accessible for those new to the world of wine, as well as complex and full-bodied options for more seasoned drinkers.

In addition to the wine menu, guests can choose from a selection of craft cocktails and sangrias made with Cooper’s Hawk wine.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant will be open seven days a week, Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

