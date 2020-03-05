Drink a White Russian and pay tribute to 'The Dude' at Tangent Gallery's 'The Big Lebowski'-themed bash

It’s hard to believe the Coen Brothers' cult classic The Big Lebowski is now probably officially older than Logjammin star Bunny Lebowski.
The second annual Dude Fest at Tangent Gallery will celebrate 22 years of the Dude, his Dudeness, El Duderino, and the best movie about a rug ever made. Also one of the most quoted, beloved, and whacked-out cinematic slacker misadventures of our time, The Big Lebowski ignited a joint that blazes on, man. The Dude Fest will offer Maude-inspired art performances, sexy bowling-ball shining and costume contests, and, according to the event description, a rug to tie the whole room together. One of the most iconic elements from the film — aside from Donny (RIP, but also, “shut the fuck up”) — is the score, which is why Dude Fest has enlisted some live music to set the scene. Germany’s Throbbinnoggin will perform as the Nyllists, and underrated Detroit prog-rock seven-piece Earth Engine will perform as themselves, you know, for your very own gutter-ball dream sequence. DJs Dude and Walter will also spin tunes you can drop a joint on your crotch to.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Tangent Gallery; 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; 313-873-2955; tangentgallery.com. Tickets are $10.
