The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 5, 2020

The Scene

Drink a White Russian and pay tribute to 'The Dude' at Tangent Gallery's 'The Big Lebowski'-themed bash

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 6:10 AM

click to enlarge WORKING TITLE FILMS
  • Working Title Films

It’s hard to believe the Coen Brothers' cult classic The Big Lebowski is now probably officially older than Logjammin star Bunny Lebowski.

The second annual Dude Fest at Tangent Gallery will celebrate 22 years of the Dude, his Dudeness, El Duderino, and the best movie about a rug ever made. Also one of the most quoted, beloved, and whacked-out cinematic slacker misadventures of our time, The Big Lebowski ignited a joint that blazes on, man. The Dude Fest will offer Maude-inspired art performances, sexy bowling-ball shining and costume contests, and, according to the event description, a rug to tie the whole room together. One of the most iconic elements from the film — aside from Donny (RIP, but also, “shut the fuck up”) — is the score, which is why Dude Fest has enlisted some live music to set the scene. Germany’s Throbbinnoggin will perform as the Nyllists, and underrated Detroit prog-rock seven-piece Earth Engine will perform as themselves, you know, for your very own gutter-ball dream sequence. DJs Dude and Walter will also spin tunes you can drop a joint on your crotch to.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Tangent Gallery; 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; 313-873-2955; tangentgallery.com. Tickets are $10.




We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (March 4-10) Read More

  2. Iconic fashion designer Dapper Dan to speak in Detroit Read More

  3. Massive vintage toy show returns to Royal Oak Farmers Market — and it's not playing around Read More

  4. Metro Detroit twins Zach and Michael Zakar on why you can’t pray the gay away Read More

  5. Rock ’n’ roll photog-turned-director Autumn de Wilde’s ‘Emma.’ is a queen bee with a sting Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...