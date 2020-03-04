Massive vintage toy show returns to Royal Oak Farmers Market — and it's not playing around

You’re never too old to play with toys — unless you’re, like, over the age of 80 and for some reason someone gives you a pogo stick, in which case we feel compelled to quote Shakira: “Hips don’t lie.”
Anyway, lovers of collectible toys, comics, and other vintage items can come together to buy, sell, display, and even get items appraised all under one roof. Entering its ninth year, the Royal Oak Toy Show offers toy enthusiasts an opportunity to view a variety of collectibles from veteran collectors throughout the Midwest spanning vintage games, toys, movie memorabilia, comics, trains, and dolls, as well as art, books, Matchbox cars, postcards, vintage promotional and advertising items, and even vinyl records. This year, organizers are honing their toy-obsessed sights on Transformers merchandise, classic car-related items, and sci-fi collectibles, especially those of the Star Wars variety.
Event runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Royal Oak Farmers Market; 316 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; Facebook.com/royal-oak-farmers-market; Admission is $5.
