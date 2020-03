Ian Abramson might wear a shock collar at Hamtramck's Independent Comedy Club

click to enlarge Gersh

Ian Abramson.

Ian Abramson is by no means a shock comic, despite having worn his dog’s shock collar during a set on. No, really. If the designated audience member disliked one of his obscure one-liners, they had the power to shock Abramson, which they did.The California native, a regular contributor to, also created the Comedy Central web series, during which comedians are given noise-canceling headphones and forced to perform in a room separated from their audience. OK, while Abramson’s not a shock comic, he is a sadist, which might be why he was recognized by the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and has been hailed bymagazine as the “best experimental comedian,” and “best up-and-coming comedian” byAbramson will be joined by Omaha’s Zach Peterson, who describes himself as “the Midwest’s most Midwestern comic.” The dark absurdist loves national parks because they’re the “right amount of nature” and realizes it is “never cool to be the guy who is into vampires.”