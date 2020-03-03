Do you remember Detroit's Black power murals? A U-M prof wants to know!

I was happy to see Jeff Huebner’s article on Detroit’s historic Black Power murals on the cover of this week’s Metro Times. Students and I are researching the impact of these murals. We’d love to hear from people who remember seeing the “Walls,” or knew the Detroit artists who were involved, or knew the people and groups who sponsored them back in 1968: Frank Ditto, the ESVID, Grace Episcopal Church (Rev. Hunt and Rev. Williams), Father Kerwin, Deacon McNeeley and the staff at St. Bernard of Clairvaux on the East Side. Could you please ask readers to share their memories or contact me at rzurier@umich.edu?
P.S. I’m mentioned in the article as sharing research interests and information with the author, Jeff Huebner.
Yours sincerely,
Rebecca ZurierAssociate Professor,History of Art and Faculty Associate,Program in American CultureUniversity of Michigan
