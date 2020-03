Do you remember Detroit's Black power murals? A U-M prof wants to know!

click to enlarge John Pitman Weber

Wall of Dignity details.

I was happy to see Jeff Huebner’s article on Detroit’s historic Black Power murals on the cover of this week’s Metro Times. Students and I are researching the impact of these murals. We’d love to hear from people who remember seeing the “Walls,” or knew the Detroit artists who were involved, or knew the people and groups who sponsored them back in 1968: Frank Ditto, the ESVID, Grace Episcopal Church (Rev. Hunt and Rev. Williams), Father Kerwin, Deacon McNeeley and the staff at St. Bernard of Clairvaux on the East Side. Could you please ask readers to share their memories or contact me at rzurier@umich.edu?



P.S. I’m mentioned in the article as sharing research interests and information with the author, Jeff Huebner.



Yours sincerely,

Rebecca Zurier Associate Professor, History of Art and Faculty Associate, Program in American Culture University of Michigan

We received the following letter in response to Jeff Huebner's cover story last week, "In search of Detroit’s lost walls of dignity, freedom, and pride."