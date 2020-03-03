The Scene

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Do you remember Detroit's Black power murals? A U-M prof wants to know!

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge Wall of Dignity details. - JOHN PITMAN WEBER
  • John Pitman Weber
  • Wall of Dignity details.

We received the following letter in response to Jeff Huebner's cover story last week, "In search of Detroit’s lost walls of dignity, freedom, and pride."

I was happy to see Jeff Huebner’s article on Detroit’s historic Black Power murals on the cover of this week’s Metro Times. Students and I are researching the impact of these murals. We’d love to hear from people who remember seeing the “Walls,” or knew the Detroit artists who were involved, or knew the people and groups who sponsored them back in 1968: Frank Ditto, the ESVID, Grace Episcopal Church (Rev. Hunt and Rev. Williams), Father Kerwin, Deacon McNeeley and the staff at St. Bernard of Clairvaux on the East Side. Could you please ask readers to share their memories or contact me at rzurier@umich.edu?

P.S. I’m mentioned in the article as sharing research interests and information with the author, Jeff Huebner.

Yours sincerely,

Rebecca Zurier
Associate Professor,
History of Art and Faculty Associate,
Program in American Culture
University of Michigan

