Wednesday, February 26, 2020
The cars of 'Ford v Ferrari' will take center stage at the 68th annual Autorama in Detroit
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 1:36 PM
Last year, Autorama organizers pulled the plug
on a scheduled vehicular stunt involving Michigander Burt Reynolds’ black-and-gold 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from his Smokey and the Bandit
days. It had nothing to do with danger, but everything to do with the car’s affiliation with Confederate flag imagery.
For this year’s event, the 68th annual Autorama
is giving the glitz and glam of Hollywood another shot by featuring cars from the Academy Award-winning movie Ford v Ferrari
. The silver-screen cars will join more than 800 hot rods, customs, trucks, and motorcycles from across the globe, including a showcase of the most significant hot rods of the 20th century and a lowrider invitational. Billed as America’s greatest hot rod show, Autorama will also bring back event favorites like chop shop demonstrations, rockabilly bands, and the Miss Autorama Retro Pinup Girl contest.
The event begins at noon on Friday, Feb. 28, and 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and 10 a.m. Sunday, March 1 at TCF Center; One Washington Blvd., Detroit; autorama.com; Tickets are $21.
