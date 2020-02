John Cusack to visit Detroit for 'Grosse Pointe Blank' screening at Freep Film Festival

click to enlarge taniavolobueva / Shutterstock

Sometimes a hitman just wants to go back to his hometown and ask a girl out.John Cusack will visit the Masonic Cathedral Theatre on Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. for a screening of. In the film, Cusack plays a hitman who returns home to go to his 10-year high school reunion — as well as to rekindle an old flame.Following the screening, Cusack will be available for a Q&A, during which he’s expected to touch upon what it was like to make the film, according to theTickets range from 39.99-$69.99 and can be purchased starting on Friday at 10 a.m. via axs.com . A limited number of $150 VIP tickets are available for those who want to take a photo with Cusack. Movie-lovers can also opt to buy a VIP pass via freepfilmfestival.com, which would include a ticket to thescreening.The screening of the 1997 classic is part of the Freep Film Festival, which is in its seventh year. The festival runs Aprill 22-26, will take place in Detroit and the surrounding suburbs, and will feature documentaries that have a tie to Detroit and Michigan. More than 70 screenings and events are expected to take place in and around Detroit — a full schedule of the festival events will be released on March 12.