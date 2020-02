Detroit artists to be honored at the Scarab Club's 2020 Gilda Snowden Memorial Exhibition Opening Reception

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Gilda Snowden.

In 2014, when artist Gilda Snowden died of sudden heart failure at the age of 60, she left a hole in Detroit’s art scene that still hasn’t healed. Snowden was a booster of Detroit’s art scene, bringing her digital camera seemingly to every art opening in town. So it was fitting in 2015 when the Scarab Club renamed its Silver Medal Exhibition in Snowden’s honor.This year’s Gilda Snowden Memorial Exhibition, juried by Meighen Jackson, features artists Kelly Agius, Charles Alexander, Lynn Arbor, Mark Beltchenko, Gail Borowski, Taurus Burns, Jeff Cancelosi, Kristen Canda, Doug Cannell, David Clements, Donald Cronkhite, Pamela Day, Barbara Dorchen, Izaiah Ford, Shawn Renee Forman, Myles Gallagher, Took Gallagher, Heather Gardner, Lisa Goedert, Deborah Marlow Kashdan, Michael Kelly Williams, Anna Kocherovsky, Kip Kowalski, Kaila Kujala, Julie lambert, Angela Larson, K.A. Letts, Valerie Mann, Loretta Markell, Ian Matchett, Emilia Nawrocki, Amy Parker, Rita Patel, Jerome Patryjak, Alan Paulson, Christine Ritchie, Marco Sbrocca, Christopher Schneider, Brenda Beene Shackleford, Donita Simpson, Ann Smith, Tricia Soderberg, Hanna Sosin, Moraa Stump, Rachel Thomas, Bryant Tillman, Anna van Schaap, and Lori Zurvalec.