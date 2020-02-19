Wednesday, February 19, 2020
You don’t need a golden ticket to see 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' in Detroit
By Lee DeVito
on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 12:45 PM
The musical version of Roald Dahl’s story expands on the 1971 film, featuring new music from Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (in addition to “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket” from the film). The choreography on this traveling show has also been tightened up compared to the Broadway version. Sweet!
See website for full schedule; Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; 313-961-3500; broadwayindetroit.com. Tickets start at $29. Through March 1.
