Wednesday, February 19, 2020

You don’t need a golden ticket to see 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' in Detroit

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge JEREMY DANIEL
  • Jeremy Daniel

The musical version of Roald Dahl’s story expands on the 1971 film, featuring new music from Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (in addition to “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket” from the film). The choreography on this traveling show has also been tightened up compared to the Broadway version. Sweet!

See website for full schedule; Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; 313-961-3500; broadwayindetroit.com. Tickets start at $29. Through March 1.

