Dorrance Dance's 'Myelinaton' pushes tap dancing to the next level at UMS

Tap dancing — yes, tap dancing — is still very much alive, thanks to MacArthur “Genius” Award recipient Michelle Dorrance, quite possibly the most prominent tap dancer this side of Vaudeville. Her company Dorrance Dance returns to UMS, pushing the boundaries of the art form by recontextualizing it. You can catch three Dorrance works: the ensemble piece Myelination
; Jungle Blues
, with a score by Branford Marsalis; and Three to One
, with a score by Aphex Twin and Thom Yorke.
Starts 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22; Power Center, 121 Fletcher St., Ann Arbor; 734-764-2538; ums.org; Tickets start at $32; $12-20 student tickets available.
