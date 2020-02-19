Bad boy for life, Martin Lawrence hosts Lit AF tour at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

It’s been 25 years since Will Smith and Martin Lawrence first teamed up for the Michael Bay-directed buddy cop classic Bad Boys, a film which was released before Smith was an Oscar-nominated leading man and one that launched Lawrence into big-screen comedy stardom. At the time, both actors were in the thick of starring in their respective iconic comedy series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Martin. Flash-forward to 2020, and these two have, once again, made bromance magic and landed the year’s first box-office hit with the third installment in the series,Bad Boys for Life. Though, yes, both actors wield some major star power these days, one thing is true of Lawrence: He’s stayed true to his Def Comedy Jam roots, which is why catching stand-up by this A-lister is what we in the industry call an “oh, hell yeah” moment. For his latest leg of Lit AF tour dates, Lawrence will also host sets by comics DeRay Davis, Lil Rel Howery, Donnell Rawlings, Benji Brown, and Detroit’s own Clayton Thomas.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Little Caesars Arena; 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets are $45.
