Thursday, February 13, 2020

Entertaining nightmare 'The Masked Singer' to launch national tour out of Detroit's Fox Theatre

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge Welcome to hell. - SCREENGRAB / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab / YouTube
  • Welcome to hell.

Hello, darkness, my old friend. The Masked Singer is hitting the road and there are not enough drugs in the world to sedate our perversely curious minds.

It was announced that the hit Fox series, The Masked Singer, which is a cross between NBC's The Voice and what happens when you mix medications, will visit 45 cities this summer, including Detroit's Fox Theatre on May 28, which will mark the start of the outing.

The series, which premiered at the start of 2019, features panelists, celeb anti-vaxxer mouthpiece Jenny McCarthy, literally the worst one-hit-wonder ever Robin Thicke, comedian Ken Jeong, and retired Pussycat Doll, Nicole Scherzinger. The show is also hosted by Eminem shit-starter Nick Cannon.



For the uninitiated, the show goes something like this: Celebrities slip into ridiculous costumes and perform songs in their actual singing voices across the episodes, with their fate in the hands of panelists and live audience voting. The eliminated singer is then revealed and chaos ensues.

Tuesday night's episode revealed the identity of Miss Monster, who ended up being legendary vocal powerhouse Chaka Kahn. Last week, Robot was revealed to be Lil Wayne. In previous seasons, Drew Carey won as Llama and T-Pain took it to No. 1 as Monster. In other words, no one has any idea what is going on and please make it stop.

The live iteration will feature two celebrity guest hosts (we swear to god if it's Mitch Albom...) as well as a local celeb who will be, well, masked, until the end of the show. Though we doubt it will be a famous face of Eminem or Lizzo proportions, we could imagine someone like Big Sean as a Turtle or Jack White as, like, a glittery beaver, and we would 100% give our left hand to see Lily Tomlin and J.K. Simmons as sassy skunks. The possibilities are endless (and totally terrifying.)

Tickets ($39.50) are on sale now via ticketmaster.


