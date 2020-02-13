David Klein Gallery show pushes the limits of photography

click to enlarge Courtesy of David Klein Gallery

Works by Cyrus Karimipour, Aspen Mays, Brittany Nelson, and Meghann Riepenhoff. These may not look like it, but they're all created using photographic processes.

David Klein Gallery presents a new photography exhibition that looks nothing like a photography exhibition.includes work by four photographers pushing the medium into new limits, with results that at first blush look more like abstract art.Cyrus Karimipour sources his images of human trespassers from trail cameras installed on a remote swath of private land; the photos were then manipulated using a mix of contact printing techniques and modern-day inkjet printing, creating a blob-like texture. Artist Aspen Mays creates a series of collages made from gelatin silver prints of photograms on cotton rag paper based on Hurricane Hugo, which devastated her hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, in 1989. Meanwhile, Meghann Riepenhoff makes cyanotypes by bringing sheets of light-sensitive paper to the beach, letting the sun and waves leave their mark on it. And artist Brittany Nelson experiments with techniques, including bromoil, or an oil-printing process, to create a body of work that looks more like abstract watercolor paintings, including a massive image made from NASA’s public archive of Martian landscapes. At four-by-six feet, the images are the largest bromoil prints ever produced.