Thursday, February 13, 2020

Comedian Mike Epps leads Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival at Detroit's Fox Theatre

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 10:20 AM

Mike Epps. - JAMIE LAMOR THOMPSON / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com
  • Mike Epps.

“Fuck the police, man,” says pretty much everyone always, but when comedian Mike Epps says it, we just feel it. The 49-year-old comedian got his start in 1995 during the Def Comedy Jam tour, and soon after landed a career-launching role as Ice Cube’s sidekick, Day-Day Jones, in Next Friday — a role he’ll reprise in the upcoming fourth installment, Last Friday, due out in 2021. Most recently, Epps starred in the celebrated 2019 Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name, which finds Epps starring alongside comedy heavyweight Eddie Murphy, as well as Craig Robinson, Wesley Snipes, and Detroit’s own Keegan-Michael Key. For this outing, Epps has recruited Karlous Miller, a longstanding crew member on Nick Cannon’s Wild ’N Out, and rising comedy star — with 4.1 million Instagram followers, NBD — Desi Banks.

Performances begin at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Fox Theatre; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-6611; 313presents.com. Tickets are $59+.




