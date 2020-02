Royal Oak's Main Art Theatre to host screenings of Wes Anderson's 'The Royal Tenenbaums' for Valentine's Day

click to enlarge Touchstone Pictures

A suicidal tennis star ( Luke Wilson ), a misanthropic wooden-fingered playwright ( Gwyneth “Pre-GOOP” Paltrow ), a neurotic widowed father (Ben Stiller), a family’s faithfully unfaithful patriarch ( Gene Hackman ), and a mescaline-loving Owen Wilson : These are but a few of Wes Anderson’s beautifully crafted — albeit dysfunctional — characters from the 2001 Helvetica-heavy, candy-colored, contemporary classic, headed by an all-star cast set against a meticulously designed, whimsical, and eccentric New York City.reigns supreme as a truly transcendent tale of the fragility of family and forbidden love, with perhaps the most iconic use of an Elliott Smith song , and the best use of Alec Baldwin’s voice. And, anyway, we always wanted to be a Tenenbaum

