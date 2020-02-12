Frida Kahlo and Salvador Dalí make things weird at DIA

click to enlarge Courtesy of DIA

“Self-Portrait with Monkey,” 1938, Frida Kahlo.

Things are getting weird at the Detroit Institute of Arts. The museum has brought on two “Guests of Honor” paintings from the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo, New York, featuring two masters of surrealism: Frida Kahlo and Salvador Dalí. The mini-exhibition, which features Kahlo’s “Self Portrait with Monkey” and Dalí’s “The Transparent Simulacrum of the Feigned Image,” opened last week, and also includes photographic portraits of the two iconic artists from the Gilbert B. and Lila Silverman collection in Detroit and the DIA’s permanent collection. Another Dalí work, “Remorse, or Sphinx Embedded in the Sand,” is on loan from Michigan State University, and the show is mounted just around the corner from the DIA’s Detroit Industry Murals, the famous murals painted by Kahlo’s husband, Diego Rivera, which brought her to the Motor City in 1932.