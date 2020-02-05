click to enlarge
Halloween might be 260-plus days away, but that won’t stop Detroit horrorcore rappers Twiztid
from celebrating the weird, wacky, and wonderful world of pop culture their
way.
Entering its third year is Astronomicon
, the weekend-long pop culture convention with a celebrity guest roster that has something to offer for just about every fandom. This year will welcome guests including WWE stars Alexa Bliss
and Amy Dumas, aka Lita
; comic book artist and co-creator of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Kevin Eastman
; Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club
, Weird Science
); Game of Thrones
’ villainous Night King, actor Richard Brake
; and RJ Mitte, the breakfast-obsessed son to meth-maker Walter White
in AMC’s Breaking Bad
. The weekend also boasts an artist’s alley, a tattoo contest (and actual tattooing), a pop culture game show, cosplay contests, a DIY kids workshop, a free play video game room, killer karaoke, and an ’80s-themed concert hosted by Twiztid and Astronomicon’s celeb guests.
Event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Wyndham Garden Sterling Heights; 34911 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights; astronomicon.com. Single-day passes are $25-$35, weekend passes are $65.
