Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Squad up, ninjas — Astronomicon 3 celebrates pop culture with WWE stars, comic artists, and Anthony Michael Hall

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge MIKE PFIEFFER
  • Mike Pfieffer

Halloween might be 260-plus days away, but that won’t stop Detroit horrorcore rappers Twiztid from celebrating the weird, wacky, and wonderful world of pop culture their way.

Entering its third year is Astronomicon, the weekend-long pop culture convention with a celebrity guest roster that has something to offer for just about every fandom. This year will welcome guests including WWE stars Alexa Bliss and Amy Dumas, aka Lita; comic book artist and co-creator of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Kevin Eastman; Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club, Weird Science); Game of Thrones’ villainous Night King, actor Richard Brake; and RJ Mitte, the breakfast-obsessed son to meth-maker Walter White in AMC’s Breaking Bad. The weekend also boasts an artist’s alley, a tattoo contest (and actual tattooing), a pop culture game show, cosplay contests, a DIY kids workshop, a free play video game room, killer karaoke, and an ’80s-themed concert hosted by Twiztid and Astronomicon’s celeb guests.

Event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Wyndham Garden Sterling Heights; 34911 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights; astronomicon.com. Single-day passes are $25-$35, weekend passes are $65.

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Astronomicon 3 @ Wyndham Garden Sterling Heights

    • Fri., Feb. 7, 4:30 & 5 p.m., Sat., Feb. 8, 11 a.m. and Sun., Feb. 9, 11 a.m. $25+
    • Buy Tickets

