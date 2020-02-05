The Scene

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The Scene

'Princess Bride' star Mandy Patinkin brings modern American standards to Detroit's Fisher Theatre

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 6:10 AM

click to enlarge JOAN MARCUS
  • Joan Marcus

He’s Inigo Montoya, and he’s ready to avenge his father’s death and... bust into some show tunes?

Actor, singer, and storyteller Mandy Patinkin may be most recognizable as the mustachioed, sword-wielding babe from 1987’s The Princess Bride or, more recently, as Saul Berenson from the long-running Showtime series Homeland. But before Inigo Montoya, there was his first love: the Broadway stage, which is what will bring Patinkin through to Detroit’s Fisher Theatre. Patinkin’s Diaries will fuse the 67-year-old’s love of Broadway and American standards, as well as selections from his 2018 recording, in which he covers Randy Newman, Harry Chapin, and Rufus Wainwright.

Event begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Fisher Theatre; 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 313-872-1000; broadwayindetroit.com. Tickets are $55+.




