'Princess Bride' star Mandy Patinkin brings modern American standards to Detroit's Fisher Theatre

Actor, singer, and storyteller Mandy Patinkin may be most recognizable as the mustachioed, sword-wielding babe from 1987’s The Princess Bride or, more recently, as Saul Berenson from the long-running Showtime series Homeland. But before Inigo Montoya, there was his first love: the Broadway stage, which is what will bring Patinkin through to Detroit’s Fisher Theatre. Patinkin’s Diaries will fuse the 67-year-old’s love of Broadway and American standards, as well as selections from his 2018 recording, in which he covers Randy Newman, Harry Chapin, and Rufus Wainwright.
Event begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Fisher Theatre; 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 313-872-1000; broadwayindetroit.com. Tickets are $55+.
