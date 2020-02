'Princess Bride' star Mandy Patinkin brings modern American standards to Detroit's Fisher Theatre

click to enlarge Joan Marcus

He’s Inigo Montoya, and he’s ready to avenge his father’s death and... bust into some show tunes?Actor, singer, and storyteller Mandy Patinkin may be most recognizable as the mustachioed, sword-wielding babe from 1987’sor, more recently, as Saul Berenson from the long-running Showtime series. But before Inigo Montoya, there was his first love: the Broadway stage, which is what will bring Patinkin through to Detroit’s Fisher Theatre. Patinkin’swill fuse the 67-year-old’s love of Broadway and American standards, as well as selections from his 2018 recording, in which he covers Randy Newman Harry Chapin , and Rufus Wainwright

