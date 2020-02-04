Lust or bust — Detroit's 21st annual Dirty Show keeps it kinky with back-to-back weekends

click to enlarge
After 21 years of nips, tips, and beautiful butts, Detroit’s premier erotic art show, as founder Jerry Vile says, is finally old enough to attend its own party. The Dirty Show
returns with back-to-back weekends for lusty, busty, must-see X-rated programming.
Aside from plenty of titillating paintings, photos, sculptures, and other odes to erotica, the 21st iteration will, of course, include event favorites like the Daddy Hole (a leather-daddy gay go-go bar), the Cinerotic Film Festival, and the spanking booth. This year’s roster of burlesque performers includes Ray Gunn, Chris Harder, Jett Adore, Raven, Shimmy La Roux, and local favorite Roxi D’lite, as well as the return of last year’s headliner, Dannie Diesel
, aka Danielle Colby from American Pickers
. Per previous years, the Dirty Show has elected a special guest artist, and this time it’s Detroit legend Niagara
, who will bring her femme fatales
to the Russell Industrial Center.
Dirty Show takes place from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, Saturday, Feb. 8, Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Russell Industrial Center; 1600 Clay St., Detroit; dirtydetroit.com; 21+; Tickets are $30.
