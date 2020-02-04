The Scene

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The Scene

Lust or bust — Detroit's 21st annual Dirty Show keeps it kinky with back-to-back weekends

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge Oh my. - MIKE PFIEFFER
  • Mike Pfieffer
  • Oh my.

After 21 years of nips, tips, and beautiful butts, Detroit’s premier erotic art show, as founder Jerry Vile says, is finally old enough to attend its own party. The Dirty Show returns with back-to-back weekends for lusty, busty, must-see X-rated programming.

Aside from plenty of titillating paintings, photos, sculptures, and other odes to erotica, the 21st iteration will, of course, include event favorites like the Daddy Hole (a leather-daddy gay go-go bar), the Cinerotic Film Festival, and the spanking booth. This year’s roster of burlesque performers includes Ray Gunn, Chris Harder, Jett Adore, Raven, Shimmy La Roux, and local favorite Roxi D’lite, as well as the return of last year’s headliner, Dannie Diesel, aka Danielle Colby from American Pickers. Per previous years, the Dirty Show has elected a special guest artist, and this time it’s Detroit legend Niagara, who will bring her femme fatales to the Russell Industrial Center.

Dirty Show takes place from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, Saturday, Feb. 8, Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Russell Industrial Center; 1600 Clay St., Detroit; dirtydetroit.com; 21+; Tickets are $30.



  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Dirty Show 21 @ Russell Industrial Center

    • Fri., Feb. 7, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Sat., Feb. 8, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Fri., Feb. 14, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. and Sat., Feb. 15, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. $40
    • Buy Tickets

The Scene

