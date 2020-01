Vintage Electronics Expo is a blast from the past with auctions, experts, and more

click to enlarge Courtesy of Vintage Electronics Expo

Like Jack White’s Third Man Records motto says, “Your turntable’s not dead,” and a new generation has been dusting off stereos, turntables, and record changers rescued from parents’ and grandparents’ basements so they can listen to what they now call “vinyls.” But to a cohort that grew up simply pressing play on an iPod, this can all be pretty confusing. What’s the difference between 78 and 33 1/3 rpm records? How do you fix these things if they break down? Can old stereos be made compatible with new Bluetooth gadgets? Or more simply: What the heck is this old thing? Fortunately, Detroit is a hotbed for this stuff, and the Vintage Electronics Expo links local vendors, repair shops, and collectors for this annual meetup. (Last year, organizers say it drew a record-breaking 1,100 attendees.) This year’s event features experts who can diagnose old machines, seminars, silent auctions, used records and memorabilia, and more.