Wednesday, January 29, 2020

'Metro Times' wants to hear your tales of online dating, again!

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 3:47 PM

Once again, Metro Times' annual Lust Issue is just around the corner...

Which means like we did last year (and the year before), we're once again putting out a call to our readers to titillate us with your tales of online dating — the good, the bad, and the OMG.

Did the person you met up with not look like their online profile — like, really, really not look like their profile? Did you get ghosted online only to rekindle the relationship IRL? Or maybe what was supposed to be a Tinder one-night stand wound up turning into a happily ever after?

We're nosy little bitches and we want to know every juicy detail.

Send your stories to lust@metrotimes.com by Thursday, Feb. 6, and we'll publish them (pseudonymously) in our Lust Issue on Feb. 12. The person with the best oral skills will receive an erotic prize package from one of our advertisers.

