Authors of supercute relationship book 'Let's Be Weird Together' visit Ferndale's Drifter Coffee

Love is weird, cute, annoying, and mostly the best feeling ever.Nothing beats the moment you realize your partner pronounces a word differently than you do or the first time you see an embarrassing school photo or when you master the art of sharing a bed with them, especially when you consider the fact that they’re a sleep kicker who steals the covers like an unconscious burrito. Ah, yes.Authors and adorable married couple Brooke Barker and Boaz Frankel know a thing or two about love and all of its wonderful weirdness, which is why they made. Barker, who wrote and illustrated the 2016bestseller, teamed up with hubby (and kazoo enthusiast and former Guinness World Record holder for most high-fives in an hour ) for the 112-page illustrated journey from idiosyncratic courtship to quirky historical couples and the strange rituals and routines adopted when two people, like, really like each other. Barker and Frankel will visit Drifter Coffee for live drawings, stories, games, and a book chat and signing.

