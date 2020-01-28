The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The Scene

Authors of supercute relationship book 'Let's Be Weird Together' visit Ferndale's Drifter Coffee

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF WORKMAN PUBLISHING
  • Courtesy of Workman Publishing

Love is weird, cute, annoying, and mostly the best feeling ever.

Nothing beats the moment you realize your partner pronounces a word differently than you do or the first time you see an embarrassing school photo or when you master the art of sharing a bed with them, especially when you consider the fact that they’re a sleep kicker who steals the covers like an unconscious burrito. Ah, yes. Love.

Authors and adorable married couple Brooke Barker and Boaz Frankel know a thing or two about love and all of its wonderful weirdness, which is why they made Let’s Be Weird Together. Barker, who wrote and illustrated the 2016 New York Times bestseller Sad Animal Facts, teamed up with hubby (and kazoo enthusiast and former Guinness World Record holder for most high-fives in an hour) for the 112-page illustrated journey from idiosyncratic courtship to quirky historical couples and the strange rituals and routines adopted when two people, like, really like each other. Barker and Frankel will visit Drifter Coffee for live drawings, stories, games, and a book chat and signing.

Event begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Drifter Coffee; 770 Woodward Heights Blvd., Ferndale; 248-629-4400; driftercoffee.com. Event is free and open to all ages.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Authors visit: Boaz Frankel and Brooke Barker 'Let's Be Weird Together' @ Drifter Coffee

    • Thu., Jan. 30, 6 p.m. Free

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Massive Marvel superhero exhibit to land at the Henry Ford Museum with more than 300 artifacts Read More

  2. Ping-Pong enthusiasts can now play in Detroit's Eastern Market Read More

  3. Horoscopes (Jan. 22-28) Read More

  4. '1619 Project' creator Nikole Hannah-Jones to give free talk at U-M Read More

  5. Found Footage Festival Vol. 9 celebrates the good, the bad, and the really weird in Ann Arbor and Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...