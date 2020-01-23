The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 23, 2020

The Scene

Ready, set, draw! The 8th Annual Monster Drawing Rally returns to MOCAD

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 5:36 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MOCAD
  • Courtesy of MOCAD

For many artists, the creative process is a private one. For those who may not be particularly gifted in the visual arts, we might think of an artist as pacing their studio, where they’ve holed themselves up for weeks, and we might think of ink-stained hands gripping the never-empty coffee cup, Plantasia on repeat, drawing paper taped over windows, and unironic overalls. Thanks to MOCAD’s Annual Monster Drawing Rally, those of us with two left hands can take a peek behind the creative curtain.

The annual fundraising event invites 100 artists who will create drawings over the course of three one-hour shifts while a few hundred people gleefully gawk at a process that is rarely seen. Artists will have access to a variety of materials and mediums while DJ ATM kicks out the tunes and MC Miz Korona helps keep the artists motivated to make monster masterpieces. Oh, and all of the art, upon completion, will be immediately available for purchase for $40 per drawing.

Event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at MOCAD; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.com. Tickets are $10 or $5 for MOCAD members.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Massive Marvel superhero exhibit to land at the Henry Ford Museum with more than 300 artifacts Read More

  2. Former Tiger Ron LeFlore nominated for baseball’s ‘anti Hall of Fame’ Read More

  3. Horoscopes (Jan. 22-28) Read More

  4. Sci-fi flick ‘Underwater’ is only shallow Read More

  5. Identical twin brothers take a blue-collar approach to making blue-collar sculptures Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...