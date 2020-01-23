Ready, set, draw! The 8th Annual Monster Drawing Rally returns to MOCAD

click to enlarge
For many artists, the creative process is a private one. For those who may not be particularly gifted in the visual arts, we might think of an artist as pacing their studio, where they’ve holed themselves up for weeks, and we might think of ink-stained hands gripping the never-empty coffee cup, Plantasia
on repeat, drawing paper taped over windows, and unironic overalls. Thanks to MOCAD’s Annual Monster Drawing Rally
, those of us with two left hands can take a peek behind the creative curtain.
The annual fundraising event invites 100 artists who will create drawings over the course of three one-hour shifts while a few hundred people gleefully gawk at a process that is rarely seen. Artists will have access to a variety of materials and mediums while DJ ATM kicks out the tunes and MC Miz Korona helps keep the artists motivated to make monster masterpieces. Oh, and all of the art, upon completion, will be immediately available for purchase for $40 per drawing.
Event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at MOCAD; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.com. Tickets are $10 or $5 for MOCAD members.
