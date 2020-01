UMS' 'No Safety Net 2.0' performance series takes on white feminism and other dangerous ideas

click to enlarge Courtesy of UMS

No Safety Net 2.0, various venues, Wednesday, Jan. 22-Sunday, Feb. 9.

Organizers described last year’s inauguralby sharing the philosophy that “universities should be dangerous places for ideas, and safe spaces for people.” That year, the University of Michigan’s University Music Society curated a performance-art series that delved into ideas like terrorism, transgender identity, addiction, BDSM, and racism, among others . This year, the three-week festival returns, featuring some 20 staged performances, two school-day performances, and opportunities for open dialogue and conversation throughout venues in Ann Arbor and Dearborn.Highlights from this year include Javaad Alipoor’s, which tackles masculinity and internet radicalization; Tania El Khoury’s installation, which looks at the refugee crisis; and Lee Minora’s, which delves into race, feminism, and privilege in the era of #MeToo.No Safety Net 2.0