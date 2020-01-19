20 ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Detroit area

MLK Freedom Walk @ Comerica Park
A one-mile walk around Comerica Park will start in front of the Tiger Statue.
Walk will take place 1:30-3 p.m.; 2100 Woodward Ave., 313-962-4000; eventbrite.com; Detroit; Free.
Let Freedom Ring @ the Fox Theatre
Hosted by Rev. Jesse Jackson, four individuals will be awarded for furthering the legacy of King. There will also be artistic and musical tributes, and remarks by several elected officials.
Event begins at 7 p.m.; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-3333; 313presents.com; Free.
Breakfast, Speaker and Film @ Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
Breakfast is followed by keynote speaker Earl Lewis Ph.D. Throughout the day the museum will host many free programs, including a screening of Selma (2014), historical portrayals, storytelling, face-painting, various presentations, and more.
Doors at 7 a.m., breakfast program at 8 a.m., $15-$35; Activities for all ages at 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-494-5800; thewright.org; Free.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration @ Motown Museum
Spoken word performances in honor of King, and discounted MLK CDs.
Celebration takes place 10-6 p.m.; 2648 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 313-875-2264; motownmuseum.org; Free for youth ages 17 and under with paid adult.
Memorial Ride @ Wayne State University
A 10 mile bike ride featuring historical sites related to King and other activists.
Event begins at 10 a.m. at the McGregor Memorial Conference Center; 495 Gilmour Mall, Detroit; tour-de-troit.org; Free (registration required).
MLK DAY: Beyond the Dream @ Detroit Historical Museum
Among the many celebratory activities offered, there will be special tours of the Detroit 67: Perspectives exhibition, showings of Kings speeches on film, and more.
Event begins at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313 833-7935; detroithistorical.org; Free (registration required).
Gallery Talks, Pamphlet Stitching, and Film Screening @ Detroit Institute of Arts
Docents will be available for tours of the Detroit Collects exhibition. Patrons can also make a decorative book with traditional stitching. The Oscar-nominated film King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis will also be screened (185 minutes with intermission).
Gallery talks will run from 11-3 p.m.; Drop-in book stitching workshop will take place 11-3 p.m.; Film stars at 1 p.m.; 200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-7900; dia.org, Free with admission.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Storytime: Be A King @ 27th Letter Books
A children’s story will be read, followed by a book-themed children’s activity.
Event begins at 10 a.m; 1417 Van Dyke St., Detroit; 27thletterbooks.com; Free.
MLK Day Celebration @ DMC Sinai Grace Hospital
To honor Dr. King’s legacy, the hospital will be hosting guest speaker, Pastor Robert Bolden, along with a presentation and a performance at the ground floor auditorium.
Event begins at 11 a.m.; 6071 W. Outer Dr., Detroit; facebook.com/events; Free.
Rally and March for "Jobs, Peace & Justice" @ Historic St. Matthew’s & St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church
A rally at the church followed by a march, and then a community meal featuring poetry and music.
March begins at 12 p.m.; 8850 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-871-4750; mlkdetroit.org; Free.
Mass for MLK Day @ Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament
The cathedral will be incorporating the messages of MLK into mass, with reception to follow.
Mass begins at 10 a.m.; 9844 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-865-6300; cathedral.aod.org; Free.
Second Annual MLK Interfaith Celebration @ Second Baptist Church of Detroit
A historical presentation by Rev. Joseph B. Samples III and a luncheon to inspire community engagement and to commemorate King.
Celebration starts at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; 441 Monroe St., Detroit; 313-961-0920; secondbaptistdetroit.org; Free.
Holiday Peace Walk Celebration @ Hope United Methodist Church
The church is hosting a peace walk followed by an 11 a.m. program that features various speakers and performances.
Walk begins at 9 a.m.; 26275 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield; 248-356-1020; cityofsouthfield.com; Free.
Assessing the Dream: A Progress Report @ WMU-Cooley Law School
A brunch followed by a presentation.
Brunch begins at 10 a.m., presentation begins at 10:30 a.m. in Room 145; 2630 Featherstone Rd., Auburn Hills; 517-371-5140; cooley.edu; Free.
MLK Day Celebration @ Farmington Community Library
A full day of programs including performances, a peace walks, and a community dialogue.
Event begins at 10:15 a.m., community dialogue begins at 7 p.m.; 32737 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills; 248-553-0300; farmlib.evanced.info; Free.
Celebration and Freedom Walk @ Westland City Hall
A freedom walk followed by an MLK ceremony.
Walk begins at 8 a.m.; 36300 Warren Rd., Westland; 734-467-3200; cityofwestland.com; Free.
Keynote Memorial Lecture: Angela Davis @ University of Michigan- Hill Auditorium
Author, academic, and activist, Angela Davis will give a keynote lecture
Symposium begins at 10 a.m.; 825 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-2538; oami.umich.edu; Free.
Community Sculpture and Veterans for Peace @ Ann Arbor District Library
Contribute to a community sculpture honoring Dr. King. Then, the local chapter of Veterans for Peace will discuss King’s views on war and militarism.
Sculpture-making from 1-5 p.m.; Veterans for Peace talk at 7 p.m.; 343 S. Fifth Ave.; 734-327-4200;aadl.org; Free.
Screening of Selma @ Michigan Theatre
The theatre offers a free showing of the 2014 film Selma
to the public.
The film begins at 7 p.m.; 603 E. Liberty St.; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org; Free.
MLK Service Day @ Berkley High School
After a short program in the morning, participants will volunteer on and off site.
Event begins at 8 a.m.; 2325 Catalpa Dr., Berkley; 248-246-3000; romi.gov; Free with donated item(s) and registration.
