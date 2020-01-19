20 ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Detroit area

The Oscar-nominated film King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis will also be screened (185 minutes with intermission).



A one-mile walk around Comerica Park will start in front of the Tiger Statue.Hosted by Rev. Jesse Jackson, four individuals will be awarded for furthering the legacy of King. There will also be artistic and musical tributes, and remarks by several elected officials.Breakfast is followed by keynote speaker Earl Lewis Ph.D. Throughout the day the museum will host many free programs, including a screening of Selma (2014), historical portrayals, storytelling, face-painting, various presentations, and more.Spoken word performances in honor of King, and discounted MLK CDs.A 10 mile bike ride featuring historical sites related to King and other activists.Among the many celebratory activities offered, there will be special tours of the Detroit 67: Perspectives exhibition, showings of Kings speeches on film, and more.Docents will be available for tours of the Detroit Collects exhibition. Patrons can also make a decorative book with traditional stitching.A children’s story will be read, followed by a book-themed children’s activity.To honor Dr. King’s legacy, the hospital will be hosting guest speaker, Pastor Robert Bolden, along with a presentation and a performance at the ground floor auditorium.A rally at the church followed by a march, and then a community meal featuring poetry and music.The cathedral will be incorporating the messages of MLK into mass, with reception to follow.A historical presentation by Rev. Joseph B. Samples III and a luncheon to inspire community engagement and to commemorate King.The church is hosting a peace walk followed by an 11 a.m. program that features various speakers and performances.A brunch followed by a presentation.A full day of programs including performances, a peace walks, and a community dialogue.A freedom walk followed by an MLK ceremony.Author, academic, and activist, Angela Davis will give a keynote lectureContribute to a community sculpture honoring Dr. King. Then, the local chapter of Veterans for Peace will discuss King’s views on war and militarism.The theatre offers a free showing of the 2014 filmto the public.The film begins at 7 p.m.; 603 E. Liberty St.; 734-668-8397;After a short program in the morning, participants will volunteer on and off site.