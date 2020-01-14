The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

The Scene

There is no spoon, but there are screenings of 'The Matrix' at Detroit's Redford Theatre

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge Us opening my DMs. - WARNER BROS.
  • Warner Bros.
  • Us opening my DMs.

"One, nothing wrong with me. Two, nothing wrong with me. Three, nothing wrong with me. Four, nothing wrong with me." Why are we singing the lyrics to Drowning Pool's 2001 banger "Bodies" in a blurb intended for the 1999 film The Matrix, you may ask? Well, first of all, mind your own business. Second, YouTube user thehizouseV1 made a pretty sick mashup video using the song against Matrix footage in 2007 that we stumbled upon by simply searching the terms "The Matrix and Drowning Pool." Anyway, maybe we're purposely not talking about The Matrix because we're living in the Matrix.

Think about it: It's a film about a race of machines that enslave humanity by trapping us in a virtual-reality simulation so they can harvest our energy. It's a lot more entertaining when a hot-ass Keanu Reeves is bending over backward, dodging bullets as Neo than, say, being forced to face our own reality in 2020, which is eerily similar to the film's fictional digital hellscape.

Fun fact: Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Johnny Depp were all approached for the role of Neo, but all turned it down. Smith apparently picked the dud pill when he opted to star in Wild Wild West instead because, at the time, he didn't understand the Wachowskis' Matrix pitch.

Screenings begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, and 2 & 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Redford Theatre; 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com. Tickets are $5.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    The Matrix @ Redford Theatre

    • Fri., Jan. 17, 8 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 18, 2 & 8 p.m. $5

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Kermit the Frog, America's favorite amphibian, to be displayed at DIA Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Jan. 8-14) Read More

  3. 'Preoccupations: Palestinian Landscapes' explores the Israeli occupation of Palestine via landscape art at Detroit's Holding House Gallery Read More

  4. Niagara is the special guest artist for this year's Dirty Show Read More

  5. World Record-breaking guitarist to live score a screening of 'Nosferatu' at Hamtramck's Planet Ant Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
Bands to Watch
More...