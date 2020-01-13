The Scene

Monday, January 13, 2020

The Scene

Kermit the Frog, America's favorite amphibian, to be displayed at DIA

Posted By on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE DIA
  • Courtesy of the DIA

Oh, Kermy! Oh, we’ve missed you so!

The Detroit Institute of Arts will be putting a Kermit the Frog puppet created by Jim Henson in 1969 on display starting on Jan. 17.

The puppet, first gifted to the DIA in 1971, resembles the Kermit we saw on The Muppet Show when it debuted in the mid-'70s — save for the fact that the DIA’s Kermy has a double crenelated collar.



The double collar, which also appears on Sesame Street in 1969, was fashioned this way to hide Kermy’s neck seam and to make him look more like a frog.

The DIA's frog puppet is made of cloth, foam, rubber, metal rods, and plastic. He stands 16 inches tall.

While Kermit’s ex-girlfriend Miss Piggy will not be in attendance, the DIA’s original 1947 Howdy Doody puppet will also be on display.

When asked about his upcoming stint at the DIA, museum of all things beautiful, Kermit had this to say:  

"I'm green and it'll do fine, it's beautiful, and I think it's what I want to be."


The exhibit will run at the DIA from Jan. 17 through late March in the puppet cases on the first floor; 5200 Woodward Ave.; 313-833-7900; dia.org.

