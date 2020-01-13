Kermit the Frog, America's favorite amphibian, to be displayed at DIA

click to enlarge
Oh, Kermy! Oh, we’ve missed you so!
The Detroit Institute of Arts
will be putting a Kermit the Frog puppet created by Jim Henson in 1969 on display starting on Jan. 17.
The puppet, first gifted to the DIA in 1971, resembles the Kermit we saw on The Muppet Show
when it debuted in the mid-'70s — save for the fact that the DIA’s Kermy has a double crenelated collar.
The double collar, which also appears on Sesame Street
in 1969, was fashioned this way to hide Kermy’s neck seam and to make him look more like a frog.
The DIA's frog puppet is made of cloth, foam, rubber, metal rods, and plastic. He stands 16 inches tall.
While Kermit’s ex-girlfriend
Miss Piggy will not be in attendance, the DIA’s original 1947 Howdy Doody
puppet will also be on display.
When asked about his upcoming stint at the DIA, museum of all things beautiful, Kermit had this to say:
"I'm green and it'll do fine, it's beautiful, and I think it's what I want to be."
The exhibit will run at the DIA from Jan. 17 through late March in the puppet cases on the first floor; 5200 Woodward Ave.; 313-833-7900; dia.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.